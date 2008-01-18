Ignore Myths About the Cold and Get Exercising



Has the winter season and its frigid air put a serious hamper on your exercise habit? The New York Times' Personal Best column dispels a number of myths about the supposed "dangers" of running or other outdoor activities in the cold. Among the most common:

Lungs are not damaged by cold, said Kenneth W. Rundell, the director of respiratory research and the human physiology laboratory at Marywood University in Scranton, Pa. No matter how cold the air is, by the time it reaches your lungs, it is body temperature, he explained.

The column also suggests that as long as you keep moving and don't under-dress (or pile on too much garb), you'll generally be fine on your average cold day. How do you keep your fitness routine going when the going gets cold? Trade your tales in the comments. Photo by Elsie esq..