Hubble Hubble

Google recently launched its Palimpsest project, which will upload and host terabytes of scientific data, including data from the Hubble Space Telescope. But in a talk today at Linux.conf.au Googler Leslie Hawthorn pointed out an awesome mashup that this has made possible - images from the Hubble Space Telescope can be overlaid on the sky view in Google Earth: Sky. Neat stuff. :)
