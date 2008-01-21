How Do You Teach Your Children About Money?

The earlier you learn solid money management skills, the better off you'll be. If you're a parent and money is on your child's mind, it's best to teach them before they exhaust their savings. The PAYjr Education Center proposes that you start teaching your child about money as soon as they're young enough to count. Give your child an allowance so that they can start making financial decisions that they can learn from. Provide them with opportunities to make money so that they can discover that their hard work pays off, but if they spend their earnings quickly, they'll have to work harder for next time. You should also teach your child about budgeting, saving their money, and about credit as early as possible. Don't shy away from family discussions, and teach by example. How do you educate your child about money management? Let us know in the comments.
We are very interested in hearing more about your efforts to bring financial literacy to children, and help them be aware and secure their futures.
We are OINK! the Business Newspaper for Kids, primarily aimed at 7 to 12 year olds. OINK! is pink, like the Financial Times, full of money matters for kids and is distributed FREE each month upon request to schools, libraries, children’s hospitals and sports clubs across the United Kingdom.
Over the past four years we have built a steady reputation of bringing information about money and commerce to kids in a fun, creative and highly stylised way. The newspaper’s content is cutting edge, ground breaking and often thought provoking, and has won recognition from the National Literacy Trust and the Schools Library Association as an important literacy and learning tool.
We produce a daily radio show, OINK! ON AIR, which is broadcast on www.oinkonair.com
We have recently introduced the Piggybank® Fantasy Stock Exchange™ which provides kids with a fantastic opportunity to learn all about stocks and shares and play the stock market absolutely free.
