Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How Do You Recession-Proof Your Career?

emptycubes_sm.pngWith unemployment rates rising, the market going nuts, and big internet companies planning layoffs, it's hard not to worry about a recession here in the States, if not a full on tech bust. The Web Worker Daily blog and career coach Penelope Trunk both list ways you can bolster your career in the face of possible layoffs (and job search), like creating an impressive online persona and doing something great at your current job to add to your resume. You getting the recession jitters? What are you doing to protect your career? Tell us about it in the comments. Photo by texas_mustang.

5 Ways to Recession-Proof Your Career [Web Worker Daily]
Maybe there will be a recession. Here's what to do just in case [Brazen Careerist]

Comments

  • fourte3n Guest

    I work for a funeral company.... a recession will boost my workload.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles