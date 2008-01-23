How Do You Recession-Proof Your Career?

With unemployment rates rising, the market going nuts, and big internet companies planning layoffs, it's hard not to worry about a recession here in the States, if not a full on tech bust. The Web Worker Daily blog and career coach Penelope Trunk both list ways you can bolster your career in the face of possible layoffs (and job search), like creating an impressive online persona and doing something great at your current job to add to your resume. You getting the recession jitters? What are you doing to protect your career? Tell us about it in the comments. Photo by texas_mustang.