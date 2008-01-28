How Do You Define Success?

Are you successful? Perhaps, if you think you're not, it's time to evaluate your thought process. PickTheBrain says that positive thinking is the first recommendation to achieve success. Write down your goals and dreams. Then, take action. Always engage yourself in learning. Be determined and work to achieve your goals. Be analytical. Dissect your mistakes and learn from them. Don't treat your errors as a blow that will get in the way of becoming extraordinary. Innovate: don't blend in with everyone else. Be different. Learn to be honest, reliable, and an effective communicator. How would you define success, and how do you achieve it? Let's hear your take in the comments. Photo by dhammza.