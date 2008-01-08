Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How (and Where) to Ship Stuff Ahead When You Travel

stamp_sm.jpg If you're traveling with stuff you don't want to lug onto the airplane, box it up and ship it ahead of time your destination's local post office and mark it general delivery or "post restante." Then pick it up there when you arrive. Travel site Upgrade explains:

Poste restante is an old fashioned mail-pickup service that most countries' postal services still provide. Mail is addressed to a person, but in lieu of an address for delivery, the mail is sent to a post office branch, where you pick it up. You'll usually address mail to Name, Poste Restante, the specific name of the post office (usually the main, central office), that branch's street location, city, postal code, and country. Of course, you need to KNOW the location you'll be picking it up from beforehand.

You can also ship ahead to the hotel where you're staying, or, if you're an American Express customer, to the local AmEx Travel Service office.

Poste restante: Avoid airport security hassles by mailing packages to your destination [Upgrade: Travel Better]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles