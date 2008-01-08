How (and Where) to Ship Stuff Ahead When You Travel

If you're traveling with stuff you don't want to lug onto the airplane, box it up and ship it ahead of time your destination's local post office and mark it general delivery or "post restante." Then pick it up there when you arrive. Travel site Upgrade explains:

Poste restante is an old fashioned mail-pickup service that most countries' postal services still provide. Mail is addressed to a person, but in lieu of an address for delivery, the mail is sent to a post office branch, where you pick it up. You'll usually address mail to Name, Poste Restante, the specific name of the post office (usually the main, central office), that branch's street location, city, postal code, and country. Of course, you need to KNOW the location you'll be picking it up from beforehand.

You can also ship ahead to the hotel where you're staying, or, if you're an American Express customer, to the local AmEx Travel Service office.