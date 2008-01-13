Hone Your Rock Band Chops

Wired rounds up series of tips from Harminox, the creators of Rock Band, covering how to up your skills as a Rock Band (and regular) drummer. If you've played the game much, you know there's a big jump between medium and hard settings, but Wired's various tips for the kick pedal and sticks should help you make that jump. If you consider yourself a Rock Band master, let's hear your best tips in the comments.
