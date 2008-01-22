Hold Coupons for a Month to Save More

The Simple Dollar finance blog has a tip that might just make a coupon convert out of those who didn't think it was worth the time and effort before. Simply take the coupon section out of a Sunday newspaper and stash it away for four weeks. Then:

At that point, take the wad of coupons to the store and just look at the shelves. Magically, most of those coupons you have will sync up very well with stuff that's already on sale on the shelves.

There are likely a few stores that prohibit using coupons with sale items, but this method could give you some serious savings at the grocery store. For more coupon tricks, check out MyGroceryDeals.com and finding local coupons with Google Maps. Photo by ninjapoodles.