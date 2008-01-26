Hide Your Inappropriate Computing with Magic Boss Key

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

magic-boss-key.pngWindows only: Freeware application Magic Boss Key hides your open windows (and desktop icons and taskbar, if you want) with a deft stroke of your keyboard or mouse. Magic Boss Key is sort of like the Windows-D/M keyboard shortcut except that it doesn't just minimize the windows—it hides them entirely so that they don't even show up in the taskbar. Hit the shortcut a second time and every window is restored to its previous state. The software could improve tremendously if you could selectively choose which applications to hide (like Mac-only Show Desktop), since the only thing more conspicuous than a monitor full of non-work-related windows is one devoid of anything, but if your boss ain't too quick on the uptake, this could do the trick. If enough people are interested in an improved implementation, let me know in the comments and I'll see about putting it in the Lifehacker Code queue. Magic Boss Key is freeware, Windows only.

