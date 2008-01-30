Has Your Mobile Phone Replaced Your Watch?

The San Diego Union Tribute reports that wristwatch sales declined 25 per cent between 2003 and 2005, supposedly because people use their mobile phones to tell the time—which seems extreme, but maybe we're old-fashioned. We want to know:

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Even though I used my mobile to tell time, as an alarm, to do quick calculations, take pictures, and check email, it hasn't completely replaced my watch or camera or laptop for that matter. What about you?