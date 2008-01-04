Grab Music from Your Browser with Freemusiczilla

Windows only: Free music downloading software Freemusiczilla listens to what's playing in your web browser and makes it available for downloading as distinct mp3 files. We've featured individual music service downloading apps before, like Pandora's Jar, but Freemusiczilla seems to sniff out nearly any Flash or AJAX-based music player, be it Last.fm, Pandora, iMeem, MySpace, or many more custom or streaming services. The program limits you to 10 mp3 downloads per day, presumably in waiting for a fully-enabled "premium" version, but gives you three minutes into each track to decide if you want to download or not.

While many web sites and services offer free and openly-licensed independent music, not all of them do, of course. Lifehacker doesn't endorse copyright music piracy, but for grabbing low-fidelity copies for sampling before purchase, Freemusiczilla is a pretty handy tool. Freemusiczilla is a free download for Windows systems only.