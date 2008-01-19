Grab Just the Text from Documents with Text Mining Tool

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free copying utility Text Mining Tool grabs just the text out of Word documents, PDFs, HTML pages, and other documents without the hassle of opening, selecting everything and hoping embedded images don't leave strange markers in the text. Once your text is copied, you can either re-save it as a text file or copy it to the clipboard. Its function might not sound all that helpful—until you've tried to select multiple pages' worth of text from a scanned PDF, or tried to grab text from around awkward Flash boxes on web sites. Text Mining Tool unzips to a folder that can be put anywhere and comes with a command line tool for your batch-script-writing pleasure. Text Mining Tool is a free download for Windows systems only. For similar copy power from the selection screen, try DragKing.

Text Mining Tool [via The Red Ferret Journal]

