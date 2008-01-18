Grab Icons from Anywhere with IconsExtract



Windows only: If you've ever found yourself click-click-clicking through Windows' "Choose an icon" prompt, you know what IconsExtract is for. The small, free application can extract and re-save icon images from any file or directory on your system, including those tucked into DLL, EXE, and similar files. Once you've found the icon you're looking for, you can save it for easier access later, or copy it for use in image or word-editing apps. For people (like myself) who can't stand to see pixelated or outdated icons, it's a serious time saver. IconsExtract is a free download for Windows systems only.