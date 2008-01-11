Grab the Links of All Your Tabs with Copy All Urls

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Copy All Urls copies the URLs of every open tab in the current window to your clipboard so you can quickly round up a list of links from your current browsing session. Let's say, for example, you've been browsing Lifehacker and opening posts you like in separate windows. Then you decide you want to email those posts to a friend. With Copy All Urls installed, just go to Edit -> Copy All Urls... -> Copy (or use the Ctrl-Alt-C keyboard shortcut) and that list will be copied straight to your clipboard. What's more, you can determine if you want to include the page title, use TinyURL for long addresses, or copy the links in markup formats (like HTML, Wikimedia Markup, or your own markup). Copy All Urls is free, works wherever Firefox does.