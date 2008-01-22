Government postpones Telstra CDMA network closure

The new federal Communications Minister Stephen Conroy has stepped in to postpone the closure of Telstra's CDMA network, which was
scheduled to be cut off on January 28. The network will now stay online
until April 28, subject to government approval of Telstra'a Next G
network's performance in the bush.
Telstra has today opened a hotline for customers having problems with CDMA handsets and equipment - the number is 1800 888 888.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink