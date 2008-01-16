Google Updates Their Mobile Interface, Adds iGoogle, Customizable

Google already released a fast and friendly optimised mobile page for iPhone and iPod touch users, but now they're at it again. The mobile page is sporting an updated look, faster navigating, and improved auto-complete suggestions for everything from search to Gmail contacts. You can also customise tabs and use your iGoogle homepage from the mobile interface. You may be wondering why Google is so gaga for iPhone interfaces, but the fact is, when Google's Andriod phones hit the streets, they'll be running a similar WebKit-based browser, so even if you're not looking to buy an Apple product anytime soon, this interface may be in your future.



