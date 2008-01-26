Google Reader Now Includes the Published Timestamp

Wanna know how long it took Google Reader to show you that post? Hover over the time stamp on the upper right hand side to get a tool tip that displays the published timestamp and the time GReader received the item. Recently Adam made a good case for using a desktop newsreader over a web-based one, and the lack of delay was the biggest advantage. (On the desktop, you hit refresh and you get the latest content on the spot). To Google Reader's credit, right now Lifehacker posts seem less than an hour behind.