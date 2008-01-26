Google Presentations Adds PDF Saving, Shapes

Google Presentations, the oft-neglected PowerPoint-like slide creator in the Google Docs suite, just received a few upgrades to its functionality and design tools. The most interesting is the ability to export Presentation files as PDFs—still not all the way to PowerPoint exporting yet, but it's an option that makes Presentations a file conversion tool for non-MS-Office-havers and a convenient option for both getting paper copies on the go and possibly cut-and-pasting single slides into PowerPoint. Presentations also received the ability to add pre-defined shapes, which should be a boon to the flowchart fans among us.