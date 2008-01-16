Google Maps Adds Weather and Gas Prices to My Maps

US-centric: Google Maps has joined forces with The Weather Channel to offer a new My Maps overlay of current weather conditions and forecasts. Just head to Google Maps, click the My Maps tab, and select The Weather Channel from the list of maps. You can turn on different overlays (like clouds and radar) and highlight different points of interest. My Maps has lots of other worthwhile featured content, like Gas Prices from GasBuddy, Google Real Estate Search, and geotagged photos from Picasa Web Albums. If you haven't already taken a closer look at the impressive range of features offered by Google Maps' My Maps feature, these built-in maps are a good place to start.