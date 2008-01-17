Google Launches Directory for iGoogle Skins



As seen in our iGoogle show and tell in June, personalised Google start pages can be both useful and highly customised. The folks at Google have opened the door to far more customisation and choice with the launch of an iGoogle Themes directory, as well as a guide for designing your own theme. A few new themes are already present in the directory, but many more are likely just around the corner. Those unsatisfied with the picks so far can always check out the iGoogle Skins gadget for a little DIY theming.