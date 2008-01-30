Firefox with Greasemonkey only: Last week we introduced you to the Gmail Multiple HTML Signatures user script, which associates above-the-reply rich signatures to all your addresses in Gmail. Back then the script required hand-editing to get it working, but the author just updated it to make setting up your signatures a snap. Once the script is installed, go to a Compose or Reply page to choose your From: address, and create or edit your signature for it. You've still got to manually enter the HTML, but not in the source of the user script itself. (Nice work, Jerome.) The Gmail Multiple HTML Signatures user script is a free download and may make its way into the next revision of Better Gmail.
Gmail Multiple HTML Signatures Updated
Comments
Please give me anyone good singnature view for me
Thi is my kind of request.