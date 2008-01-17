Gmail Adds New Shortcut, Archive from Inbox Every Time

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

new-gmail-shortcut-e.pngGmail has added a spanking-new keyboard shortcut, 'e', which archives the current conversation in the inbox every time, whether you're viewing the message from the inbox or not. If you're a big Gmail shortcut user, you're not doubt familiar that the 'y' key already does archive, so what's the difference? Well, if you think of everything in Gmail as labels (including the inbox), the 'y' key just removes the current label from the conversation—so if you view a message from a Follow-Up label, for example, and press 'y', the Follow-Up label will be removed but the message will remain in your inbox, no matter where you're viewing it. On the flip side, 'e' will remove the current label and only archive the message from your inbox. Handy to streamline your path to Inbox Zero.

New "e" shortcut archives every time [Official Gmail Blog]

