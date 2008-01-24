Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Give Your Google Searches More Privacy with Alternate URLs

google_alt_cropped.jpg
You may have noticed that standard Google searches put the search terms right in the URL—as in google.com/search?q=tech+jobs+portland. That's fine in most cases, but what if you have the sneaking suspicion your boss or IT guy is looking through your Google searches, or you don't want your searching history sold by your ISP to marketers? Tech blog Digital Inspiration ferrets out 10 Google-mirroring URLs hosted by Google on its own servers, seemingly created for the purpose of offering a little shielding from prying eyes. See the full list after the jump.

  • americanlandmarkfence.com

    • <liunitedamericanfund.com

  • earningspace.com
  • jeanoffer.com
  • factualearn.com
  • abnamrobankgroup.net
  • glisteningwhitesmile.com
  • iloveyourobin.com
  • nuzrinmira.com
  • msm.byu.edu

That last link, without the msm prefix, is Brigham Young University's web page, but it works just as well as the others. Of course, your search queries will still be pasted into your URL history, but if you believe someone's looking only at google.com strings, you'll get a little more privacy than straight-up searching.

Prevent Boss From Snooping On Your Google Search Queries [Digital Inspriation]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles