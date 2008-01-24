Give Your Google Searches More Privacy with Alternate URLs

You may have noticed that standard Google searches put the search terms right in the URL—as in
google.com/search?q=tech+jobs+portland. That's fine in most cases, but what if you have the sneaking suspicion your boss or IT guy is looking through your Google searches, or you don't want your searching history sold by your ISP to marketers? Tech blog Digital Inspiration ferrets out 10 Google-mirroring URLs hosted by Google on its own servers, seemingly created for the purpose of offering a little shielding from prying eyes. See the full list after the jump.
- americanlandmarkfence.com
- earningspace.com
- jeanoffer.com
- factualearn.com
- abnamrobankgroup.net
- glisteningwhitesmile.com
- iloveyourobin.com
- nuzrinmira.com
- msm.byu.edu
<liunitedamericanfund.com
That last link, without the msm prefix, is Brigham Young University's web page, but it works just as well as the others. Of course, your search queries will still be pasted into your URL history, but if you believe someone's looking only at google.com strings, you'll get a little more privacy than straight-up searching.
