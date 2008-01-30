Give a Presentation like Steve Jobs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

jobs_scaled.jpgBusinesssWeek gets a communication coach to analyse Steve Jobs' latest Macworld keynote speech and pull out 10 tips that us mere mortals can apply to our own presentations. One strategy in particular seems to be what makes Jobs' product introductions stand out from the typical "gee whiz" events:

Sell the benefit. While most presenters promote product features, Jobs sells benefits. When introducing iTunes movie rentals, Jobs said, "We think there is a better way to deliver movie content to our customers ... most of us watch movies once, maybe a few times. And renting is a great way to do it. It's less expensive, doesn't take up space on our hard drive..." Your listeners are always asking themselves, "What's in it for me?" Answer the question. Don't make them guess.

Sage advice, and also worth noting for the next time you have to pitch a software purchase to your boss. Hit the link for nine more bits of Jobs-ian advice.Photo by Roberto Garcia.

Deliver a Presentation like Steve Jobs [BusinessWeek via TheJobBored]

