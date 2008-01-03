Get Your Sci-Fi Fix at io9

We're thrilled to announce a new member of the family this morning: our sister site io9 is everything and anything you want to know about science fiction, futurism, space, comics, hackers, science, and all manner of geeky culture. Edited by my friend Annalee Newitz (who is my personal guru of all things Battlestar Galactica), io9's promising beginning already includes an Incredible Hulk video clip, several robots and Star Trek posts. Our productivity levels just took a dive.

AU - one of the commenters pointed out there's some nudity on the io9 front page, so consider this link NSFW. :)