Get SMS Alerts for Your Favorite RSS Feeds with Pingie

Webapp Pingie takes any RSS feed and alerts you of new items in that feed via SMS message. It would be a bit ridiculous to subscribe to the full Lifehacker feed (or other frequently updating sites) with Pingie, because no one really wants 20-plus text messages a day. However, for lower volume sites, services like Pingie or previously mentioned Web-alerts could come in very handy. Pingie is free to use, requires an email address to set up your account.
