Web-alerts.com, a free web service that forwards RSS updates to your mobile phone by SMS message, offers a helpful way to stay on top of important-but-infrequently-updated web sites. Type in a site's URL or feed address, then your mobile phone number, and you're on your way to mobile updates. You can also preview your feed messages and have only updates with certain keywords sent along. We've previously highlighted a similar RSS-to-SMS solution that utilized Gmail and a feed-by-email service, but Web-alerts.com seems to do the same thing without the go-between.
Get Select RSS Updates by Text Message
Comments
Doesn't work in Oz...
Anyone know something similar that does?
I like this idea. I'm trying to use only wifi lately and regular phone functions because data is ridiculously expensive.