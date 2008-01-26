Get Quick System Stats from the Command Line

Whether you want to find how much bandwidth you've used in your current Windows session or you're the type who loves wearing your system uptime like a badge, you can get a quick look at some interesting system statistics with the
net stats command. By firing up your command prompt and typing either
net stats svr or
net stats workstation, the first thing you'll see is a "Statistics since..." statement, which tells you how long your system's been running. Below that you'll get a look at network stats, like bytes sent and received during your uptime. It's no fancy bandwidth monitor, but it is a good method to get a couple of quick stats. Got your own favorite methods to check out your system stats? Let's hear 'em in the comments. Thanks Alex!
