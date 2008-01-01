Get Preemptive Search on Your Phone with Boopsie



Having web access on your cell phone can be convenient, but only if it doesn't take you 2 minutes to navigate to Wikipedia and type in "Auld Lang Syne". Boopsie, a free mobile search app, aims to cut down the number of keypad clicks between you and the information you're looking for. Functioning like a multi-engine Google Suggest, Boopsie brings up sites and results as you type partial queries. So finding "Atlas Shrugged" on Amazon, for instance, requires just an "am" to get to Amazon Books, and then "at shr" to pull up the results, which are then formatted for small screens. Mobile browsers can search at Boopsie.com, desktop users can try it out at boopsie.mobi, and we can all laugh at how few relevant names there must left for web applications these days.