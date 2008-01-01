If you've returned home from the holidays having evangelised to your friends and family about the wonders of Firefox, you'll be thrilled to know that Mozilla has just launched a new live chat support service. The support staff is volunteer-only (they're just kind Firefox users looking to lend a hand) and support is not 24 hours, but what a great bookmark for that new Firefox installation you added to your parents' computer—or your own.
Get Live Firefox Chat Support from Mozilla
