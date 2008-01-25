Get Informative File Tooltips with InfoTag Magic

Windows only: Freeware application InfoTag Magic adds useful file information to the Windows mouse hover tooltip to give you a better idea of what's going on inside the file you're looking at without requiring you to open it up to find out. As you can see in the screenshot, for example, InfoTag Magic displays an MP3's metadata so that even if a song doesn't have an informative filename, you can still get a preview of what's inside. Likewise, InfoTag Magic will preview the first seven or so lines of a text file when you hover over it. Infotag Magic is freeware, Windows only.