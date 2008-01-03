Get Feeds for Sites Without RSS with Dapper

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

It can seem like almost everything you look at on the web has an RSS feed to subscribe to—until you find the web site that's both vitally important and entirely feed-less. Enter Dapper, a free, advanced web app that walks users through a process of creating a feed for sites, or even just portions of sites, that lack one. We've previously mentioned tools like FeedYes that promise a similar function, but Dapper offers a lot more customisation, letting you choose which sections of a site should be delivered to your reader, a custom iCalendar or iGoogle page, and many more options. Combine Dapper with a tool like Yahoo Pipes, and you've got a direct line to any update on the web.

Dapper [via Download Squad]

