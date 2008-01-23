Get Back Closed Tabs with a Free Toolbar

Windows only: You might say that we here at Lifehacker could compile a pretty long list of reasons why we prefer Firefox over Internet Explorer 7—and high up on that list would be the advanced tab functionality, such as being able to re-open closed tabs. IE7 Open Last Closed Tab, a free IE7 add-on that implements two new shortcuts into your browser, does just that. Hit Alt+X to quickly restore a tab, and Alt+Q to pop up a toolbar that lets you choose from a list of your tabs and change the add-on's settings. That it doesn't put a space-hogging permanent toolbar on your browser is a plus, and the Amazon ads shown at the bottom of the Alt+Q page can be disabled. IE7 Open Last Closed Tab is a free add-on available for Windows only. Check out seven IE7 add-ons that don't suck for more functionality and productivity helpers.
