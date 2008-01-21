Get a Pay Raise

Do you feel that you're working more than you're worth? It might be the right time to ask for a pay raise. Before you make the request, though, do your homework and ensure that your roles and activities—not your job title—are consistent with what you should be paid. If you're confident that you deserve more, build up the courage and ask, but do it with grace. Rehearse your pay-raise request and make sure that your case is articulated clearly and without negative emotions or threats to quit. Ensure that the timing is right: don't request a raise when your manager's stress is high and the workload is overwhelming. Otherwise, your request might be perceived as a distraction and may not be received well. You also need to be honest with yourself. Do you deserve the raise? Was your past performance up to par? Did you exceed expectations? If the answer is yes, it's time to take the plunge.