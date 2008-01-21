Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

payraise.jpgDo you feel that you're working more than you're worth? It might be the right time to ask for a pay raise. Before you make the request, though, do your homework and ensure that your roles and activities—not your job title—are consistent with what you should be paid. If you're confident that you deserve more, build up the courage and ask, but do it with grace. Rehearse your pay-raise request and make sure that your case is articulated clearly and without negative emotions or threats to quit. Ensure that the timing is right: don't request a raise when your manager's stress is high and the workload is overwhelming. Otherwise, your request might be perceived as a distraction and may not be received well. You also need to be honest with yourself. Do you deserve the raise? Was your past performance up to par? Did you exceed expectations? If the answer is yes, it's time to take the plunge.

How to... get a pay raise [Times Online]

  • Sean the Pay Raise Guy Guest

    The most critical thing to getting a pay raise is shifting your boss's mindset from you being a cost to you being a source of revenue.

    Focus on quantifying the areas in that ways that you save your business money or make your business money. This gives you a tangible, dollar-based value on what you are worth.

    Then just help your boss understand and agree with what you are worth and from there salary negotiation becomes a lot easier.

    If they aren't initially open to your suggested raise, then you can make it conditional upon you increasing the areas that you make the business money or increasing the amount you save the business - very few bosses will disagree with this approach and they will actually respect you more for it.

