Get a Job During a Recession

help.pngBlogger extraordinaire and tech evangelist Robert Scoble offers a handful of excellent tips for finding work in the midst of a recession. The main takeaway: Make yourself as visible as you possibly can. Scoble suggests blogging your knowledge and finding ways to highlight your skills, whether that's through volunteer work or by creating something that exemplifies your skills (i.e., if you're a programmer, build a web site or software). Yesterday we asked how you recession-proof your career, but if those measures don't do the trick, Scoble's advice is measured and intelligent. If you've been through it all before and have your own suggestions, let's hear them in the comments.

What to do if you're laid off in 2008 recession [Scobleizer]

  • Tech Slice Guest

    Times are getting tough. During a recession work will be hard to find, even if highly visible. The positions simply won't be there.

