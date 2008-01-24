Get a Job During a Recession

Blogger extraordinaire and tech evangelist Robert Scoble offers a handful of excellent tips for finding work in the midst of a recession. The main takeaway: Make yourself as visible as you possibly can. Scoble suggests blogging your knowledge and finding ways to highlight your skills, whether that's through volunteer work or by creating something that exemplifies your skills (i.e., if you're a programmer, build a web site or software). Yesterday we asked how you recession-proof your career, but if those measures don't do the trick, Scoble's advice is measured and intelligent. If you've been through it all before and have your own suggestions, let's hear them in the comments.