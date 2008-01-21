Get a free ID tag for your pet

If you have pets, you know how stressful it can be if they wander off your property leaving you wondering if they're safe and whether they're coming back. A free ID tag from the National Pet Register can help people identify your pet if it gets lost - and it has a phone number they can call which is staffed 24/7.

The National Pet Register is a not-for-profit service run by the Lost Dog's Home. When you sign up, you will need to click to say that you agree to them giving out your contact details to the person reporting the ID number of your lost pet, so they can contact you. Your tag, which clips onto your pet's collar, should be mailed within two weeks. You can update your contact details on their website if you move house.

If you've been weighing up the benefits of microchipping your pet but can't afford to get it done just yet, I highly recommend that you sign up for this free service, now. Save yourself some stress if your pet goes walkies. :)

