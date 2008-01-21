Get a free copy of ZC Video Converter software

The Giveaway of the Day website is featuring ZC Video Converter software today - it offers "one click format conversion" for a range of video files including AVI, DivX, XviD, MPEG, WMV, MOV, RM to any output format you want.

System requirements are: DVD writer drives, 256M or more memory, 5GB or more free disk space and DirectX8.0 or higher.

I haven't tried it yet but figured it can't hurt to have software available for converting video to DVD format. The giveaway is on for about 6 1/2 more hours if you're interested.

Giveaway of the Day

