Get Your P2P on with FrostWire

All platforms: Free, open source application FrostWire is a peer-to-peer file sharing program built from the popular LimeWire client that handles both Gnutella (one of the pre-BitTorrent standards) and BitTorrent protocols—makes it sort of a P2P fusion application. Granted, FrostWire isn't the best BitTorrent app you'll run across, but if you are the type who just can't cut the strings form those pre-BitTorrent days, FrostWire may be the perfect app to get you up to date with file sharing. If you are ready to dive head first into BitTorrent, this guide should help you get started. Otherwise, FrostWire is free, works on Windows, Mac, and Linux, requires Java.