Get Two-Pane, Extensible File Navigation with FreeCommander



Windows only: When it comes to finding, manipulating and browsing files, everybody has their preferences—which is just one reason why Windows, Mac and Linux handle the job quite differently. So while Gina's shown us how to replace Windows' built-in Explorer with Xplorer2, some may find a better fit with FreeCommander, a free file browser and Explorer replacement. The first thing one notices is the two-pane browsing, which certainly comes in handy, but FreeCommander can also change almost any file attribute (including timestamps for sorting problems), compare and synchronize directories, securely wipe files off a drive and basically treat .ZIP and other archives like real folders. It's also a fairly non-intrusive installation, so you can try it out without shoving Explorer out of the way. FreeCommander is a free download for Windows only. Thanks Kenny!