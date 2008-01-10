One of the first things that stood out about my new iPod Touch's browser interface was the lack of a copy/paste function—and it really stuck out when sending email or filling out forms. Quasi Clipboard, a bookmarklet for the iPhone and iPod Touch, isn't a copy/paste fix, but it's a decent half-way fix. Hit the "Set" button and type in some text (that you're hopefully looking at in-browser), and you can recall that text into any text box later with the "Get" button. For hard-to-remember items like account numbers and URLs, it's definitely better than jumping back and forth between pages. Quasi Touch requires syncing your iPhone/iPod Touch with Safari (Mac) or Internet Explorer (Windows) to install.
Get Kind-Of Copy and Paste on your iPhone/iPod Touch
