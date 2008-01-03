Free Your Music with iTunesFS

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac OS X only: Free application iTunesFS turns your iTunes library and iPod—including playlists—into browsable filesystems in the Finder. That means that you can use iTunesFS to do things like export full playlists, similarly to what iTunes Export does for Windows users. iTunesFS requires that you've installed previously mentioned MacFUSE, then just run the app whenever you want to browse and copy songs, albums, or playlists from your iTunes library or iPod (be sure you've enabled disk use). For a similar MacFUSE tool that works just with iPods, check out previously mentioned iPodDisk.

iTunesFS [via TUAW]

