Free Professional Financial Checkup by Phone Today Only

If you've got money questions, today's the day to get them answered. The National Association of Personal Finance Advisors (NAPFA) and Kiplinger's are offering a full day of free phone consultations with fee-only financial advisors about retirement planning.

Just dial 1-888-919-2345 [between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern]and a NAPFA member will respond to your questions. ... There is no charge for this service—not even the phone call. To make the most of your financial checkup, please gather together any relevant documents that you need—such as mutual fund statements or your 401(k) choices before the call.

No doubt they'll try to sell you on an advisor if your questions are complicated, but if you're getting together your retirement plan in 2008, this might be a good start.