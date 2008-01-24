If you've been planning on buying a new Mac for the student in your life, Apple's announced a back to school promotion where students (kindy through tertiary) buying a new Mac and iPod can get the iPod for free. The offer applies to MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac and MacPro purchases before 18 April - if you buy a 4GB iPod nano or other qualifying iPod, you can get a $199 postal rebate.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink