If you've been planning on buying a new Mac for the student in your life, Apple's announced a back to school promotion where students (kindy through tertiary) buying a new Mac and iPod can get the iPod for free. The offer applies to MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac and MacPro purchases before 18 April - if you buy a 4GB iPod nano or other qualifying iPod, you can get a $199 postal rebate.