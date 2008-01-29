Forgive Yourself Back to Productivity

Writer Joel Johnson says that when he's fallen into a rut of doing nothing, forgiving himself (and others) is the best way to move through it.

Instead of trying to browbeat myself back to productivity—You're so far behind that you must do double the work!—I just let go. [...]I know. It's not a good tactic for wresting yourself out of a doldrum and sailing around the Cape of Todo. But whatever! It's okay to go off course sometimes. We are imperfect. And loathing yourself or bemoaning your lack of work ethic isn't actually doing anything, either.

We all have those self-loathing days when everything feels crappy and nothing's getting done, and that's the most crucial time to let ourselves off the hook. How do you pick yourself up out of the quicksand of productivity paralysis? Tell us in the comments.