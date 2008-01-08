Fold a Wine Carrier from a Square of Cloth



Wine guy Dr. Vino demonstrates how to carry a pair of wine bottles using furoshiki, a traditional, Japanese decorative cloth. He says the Japanese use furoshiki to wrap and carry items in lieu of plastic bags. If you don't have any authentic furoshiki around the house, any square cloth will do; Dr. Vino says his is 24x24 inches. This looks like something you want to arrive at the dinner party with in hand.