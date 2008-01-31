Fix Your Poor PC Posture

The Dumb Little Man weblog's got his eye on your PC posture, and frankly, it's not all it could be. Not only can good posture improve your overall well-being, but from a productivity perspective, it can also help you stay fresh so you can work harder for a longer period of time without feeling the fatigue more common to your old hunched-over habits. To aid in the improvement of your PC posture, the post offers six stretches to get you sitting up straighter and taller at your computer. While you're at it, maybe it's time you fixed your overall workspace into a more healthy, usable setup.