Fix Up Your Photos on Any Platform

Linux.com has a great roundup of cross-platform applications and GIMP plug-ins that can help make your not-so-great digital pictures into keepers. Among them is a free Java-based tool called Unshake, which does exactly what you'd think, but with a high degree of customisation—you show it the blurriest parts of your photos, and it gets to work making them crisper. Other suggestions include using third-party GIMP plug-ins like Refocus and Iterative Refocus. For those great photo moments that just don't come out that great, these tools can be a memory-saver. Photo by psd.
