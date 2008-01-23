Five Essential Tools for Moving

Having just spent the long weekend moving into a new place, I learned the hard way that there are little things you can do and tools you should have plenty of on hand to make things go smoothly. Boxing up every single one of your possessions and transporting them to your new residence to set them all up again is a huge pain in the ass. Here are a few items beyond your standard boxes, tape, and blankets that can streamline your move:

Labels. Whether you use a fancy pants labeler or marker on masking tape, label every single box, bag, and doodad in sight, especially cables for your computer and entertainment centre. This may sound obvious, but right now my TV's not hooked up because that rat's nest of unidentified cables for the receiver, TV, media center, and gaming consoles is a mess. (I fared better with my computer desk, having labeled all my cables beforehand.) Also, at some point during the packing process I got lazy and stopped labeling boxes. DO NOT DO THIS. Now finding stuff in the new place is like a treasure hunt. (Except it's not fun.) Ziploc bags. Have tons of clear Ziplocs on hand, in all sizes. They're perfect for wrangling little related bits and pieces, labeling and stowing away in boxes to easily find later. Zip ties. This one might go without saying, but this weekend I thanked my lucky stars that I save every zip tie that ever came into the house. Twist-tying together cables easily is an absolute must for picking apart items on the other side of your move. Sliders. We featured these Moving Sliders here on Lifehacker back in '06, so I picked up a set this week and I'm glad I did. These little plastic disks are amazing for moving heavy furniture like bookshelves, desks, and filing cabinets without killing yourself. Protective plastic wrap These huge rolls of what looks like Saran Wrap (but for furniture) are used by pro movers to pad, protect, and contain big and small pieces. I wrapped tonnes of items in this stuff, and it comes off easy with no residue left behind. I recommend getting a very wide roll.

Any of you move recently and have hard-earned wisdom to share? Let us know in the comments, while I try to figure out where the heck I put my phone charger.