Find the Nearest ATM with the ATM Locator

Visa's ATM Locator finds and lists ATMs in your area and displays them on a Microsoft Virtual Earth mashup. The site could be a bit more user-friendly, but the results are fast and could come in particularly handy if you're in unfamiliar territory (it covers ATMs globally, as we've mentioned before). Give it a try for your neighborhood and let us know how accurate the results look—or if you're aware of a better alternative—in the comments.
