Find the Best Popular Wisdom at RulesofThumb.org



Searching through crowd-sourced "rules" database RulesofThumb.org is a lot like having your smart-alecky uncle hanging around—but far more helpful and easier to silence. Users submit rules, concepts and common wisdom in various topics to the site, vote other rules up and down, and anyone can glean a little wisdom or motivation from the information. A search for "writing," for instance, turned up suggestions that one minute of teleplay writing is about 40 seconds of actual television, and that ad copy sentences should be kept to 12 words or less. It's the kind of site that could probably save you a Google search or two on certain topics, and might give you a little more cocktail conversation material while you're looking.